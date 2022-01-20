NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NNGRY opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. NN Group has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

