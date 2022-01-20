NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 21,600 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

SGRY opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.