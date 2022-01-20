NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $27,163,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 36.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.78 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

