NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $806,000 Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YY. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,495,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JOYY by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

