NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $704,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

