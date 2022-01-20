Noked Israel Ltd Invests $899,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 313,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,084,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -160.78 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.74.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

