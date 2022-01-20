Noked Israel Ltd Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,000. NICE makes up approximately 1.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.06. 1,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,915. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

