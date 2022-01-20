Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $26.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.64 million and the lowest is $19.31 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $71.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 214,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $298.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

