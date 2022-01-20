Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

