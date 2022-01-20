Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 47.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

