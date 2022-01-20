Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

