Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 367.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 21.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

