nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

