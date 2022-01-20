nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVT stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
