O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $429.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.73 and a 200 day moving average of $410.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

