O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

