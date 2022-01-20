O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $180,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

