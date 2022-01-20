O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Northeast Bank worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

