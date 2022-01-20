Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

