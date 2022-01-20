Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. Invests $7.48 Million in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. CarParts.com makes up about 1.0% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned 0.91% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 8,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

