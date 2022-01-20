Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.97

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.97 and last traded at $138.92, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

