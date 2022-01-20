Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.83. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 6.85 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.