Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
