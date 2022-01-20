OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 3.3%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 259,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 294,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

OceanPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

