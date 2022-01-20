OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.78

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

