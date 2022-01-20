OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

OFG stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

