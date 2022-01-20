Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $32.70.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
