Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

