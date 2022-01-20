OKB (OKB) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $25.21 or 0.00061406 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $100.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

