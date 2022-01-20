Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Olympic Steel worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.