OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.