OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 46,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.