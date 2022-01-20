OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.74.

TWLO traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.29 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

