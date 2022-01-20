OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 6,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

