OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,505. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

