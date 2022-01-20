OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $531,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 47,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,579. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.