OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Aptiv makes up about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.16. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

