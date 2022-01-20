OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.57. 127,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

