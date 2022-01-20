OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. MetLife makes up approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,579. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.