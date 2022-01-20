OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,678 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 1,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,206. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

