OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,419. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

