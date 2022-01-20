OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $196.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,644. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

