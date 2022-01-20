OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

