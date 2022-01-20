OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $494.23. 24,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.75 and a 200 day moving average of $481.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.