OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

