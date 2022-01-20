OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

ZTS stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.00. 17,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,430. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

