OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 1,154,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,367. The company has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth $3,477,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

