OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.70. OPKO Health shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 60,378 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

