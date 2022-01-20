OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $764,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

