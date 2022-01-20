OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $866,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after buying an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

