OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,621 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.