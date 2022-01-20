OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 76 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

