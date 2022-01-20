OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 80 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of RE opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $293.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.